Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) versus LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Financial Survey

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) and LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of LL Flooring shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of LL Flooring shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Builders FirstSource and LL Flooring’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Builders FirstSource $22.73 billion 0.53 $2.75 billion $16.65 5.19 LL Flooring $1.11 billion 0.09 -$12.08 million ($0.43) -8.16

Profitability

Builders FirstSource has higher revenue and earnings than LL Flooring. LL Flooring is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Builders FirstSource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Builders FirstSource and LL Flooring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Builders FirstSource 12.10% 59.80% 26.44% LL Flooring -1.09% -1.80% -0.76%

Volatility & Risk

Builders FirstSource has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LL Flooring has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Builders FirstSource and LL Flooring, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Builders FirstSource 0 0 0 0 N/A LL Flooring 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Builders FirstSource beats LL Flooring on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc. engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood. The company was founded by Kevin P. O’Meara, Donald F. McAleenan and John D. Roach in March 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. engages in the business as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-flooring enhancements and accessories. Its products include waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile and cork, with a range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement. The company was founded by Thomas David Sullivan in 1994 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

