Burton M. Goldfield Sells 6,250 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $473,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TNET opened at $77.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.68. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $103.36. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.09 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TriNet Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

