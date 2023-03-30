Burton M. Goldfield Sells 6,250 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $473,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
TriNet Group Stock Performance
Shares of TNET opened at $77.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.68. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $103.36. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.09 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of TriNet Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TriNet Group (TNET)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.