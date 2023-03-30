Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Up 147.6% in March

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Buzzi Unicem Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUY opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Buzzi Unicem has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

