Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $26.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.38 million, a PE ratio of -89.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $45.50.

Calavo Growers Cuts Dividend

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 33,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $795,079.23. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 373,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,479.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 160,709 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 229,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 135,833 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,281,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,664,000 after purchasing an additional 86,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.