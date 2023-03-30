Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target to $8.00

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

APTO stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.50. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,010,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,070,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 170,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.