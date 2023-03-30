Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Price Target to C$41.50

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$29.00 to C$41.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance
HPS.A opened at C$36.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.80. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52-week low of C$11.81 and a 52-week high of C$37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of C$333.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.79.
About Hammond Power Solutions
