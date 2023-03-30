Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Thor Explorations (LON:THX)

Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.43) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 102.90% from the stock’s current price.

Thor Explorations Price Performance

Thor Explorations stock opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.14. Thor Explorations has a 12 month low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 20 ($0.25). The company has a market cap of £111.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,725.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Thor Explorations alerts:

Thor Explorations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.