Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Thor Explorations (LON:THX)

Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.43) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 102.90% from the stock’s current price.
Thor Explorations Price Performance
Thor Explorations stock opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.14. Thor Explorations has a 12 month low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 20 ($0.25). The company has a market cap of £111.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,725.00 and a beta of 1.45.
Thor Explorations Company Profile
