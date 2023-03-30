Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Shares Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) by 959.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 464,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,727 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CANO. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Cano Health, Inc. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $9.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

