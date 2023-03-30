Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 459.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at $53,885,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 39.6% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,963,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,358 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 148.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 70,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGC. CIBC decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.
Canopy Growth Price Performance
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 721.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
