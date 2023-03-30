Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $2.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 207.64% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.79.
Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $7.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.22.
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
