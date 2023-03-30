Capital One Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQT in a report issued on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

NYSE EQT opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. EQT has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,190,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,409,000 after acquiring an additional 718,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,769,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,420,000 after acquiring an additional 253,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

