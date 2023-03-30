Capital One Financial Weighs in on Devon Energy Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.79 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DVN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

DVN stock opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.86. Devon Energy has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

