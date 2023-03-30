Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

NYSE CAT opened at $223.00 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

