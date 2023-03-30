CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Position Reduced by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in CF Industries by 691.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 60,481 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CF shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

CF Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $72.30 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.95 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average is $92.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

