Chardan Capital Downgrades Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) to Neutral

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Molecular Transport has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTI opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $14.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.08.

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter worth $91,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 47,595 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

