Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The company has a market capitalization of $266.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day moving average is $103.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

