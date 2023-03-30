Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 100 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

Cummins Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CMI opened at $232.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

