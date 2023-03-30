Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,865 shares of company stock worth $7,140,167 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $101.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

