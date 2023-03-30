China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Short Interest Update

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 157.8% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

China Longyuan Power Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPXY opened at C$11.14 on Thursday. China Longyuan Power Group has a 12 month low of C$10.55 and a 12 month high of C$24.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.83.

China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China. It operates through segments, Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as thermal, solar, tidal, biomass, and geothermal solar power.

