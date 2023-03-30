China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Short Interest Update

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 157.8% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
China Longyuan Power Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLPXY opened at C$11.14 on Thursday. China Longyuan Power Group has a 12 month low of C$10.55 and a 12 month high of C$24.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.83.
China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Longyuan Power Group (CLPXY)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for China Longyuan Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Longyuan Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.