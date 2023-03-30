Christopher R. Fenimore Sells 2,192 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $819.35 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $835.00. The company has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $759.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $739.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Securities upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $835.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

