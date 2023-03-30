Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Trimmed by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.0% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CB opened at $193.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.19.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.92.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.