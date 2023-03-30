Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $479.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $479.00.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Cintas Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $465.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $439.22 and a 200-day moving average of $432.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cintas has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Cintas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cintas by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

