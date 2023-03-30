Citigroup Cuts DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target to $8.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.30.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE DRH opened at $7.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 175,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Further Reading

