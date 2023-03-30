Citigroup Trims UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Target Price to $6.32

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $7.67 to $6.32 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 95.06% from the stock’s previous close.

UP Fintech Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of TIGR opened at $3.24 on Thursday. UP Fintech has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $498.86 million, a PE ratio of -46.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of UP Fintech

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in UP Fintech by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 31,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

