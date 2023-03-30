Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,290 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM opened at $39.12 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $46.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

