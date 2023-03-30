Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in ASML by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in ASML by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 50,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 33,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $659.12 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $714.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $646.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $260.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus boosted their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

