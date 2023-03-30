Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,695 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Colombier Acquisition worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Colombier Acquisition by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Colombier Acquisition by 8.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Colombier Acquisition during the third quarter worth $152,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colombier Acquisition during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Colombier Acquisition during the second quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Colombier Acquisition Stock Performance

CLBR opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. Colombier Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

About Colombier Acquisition

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

