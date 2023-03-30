Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $796,000 Stock Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Argo Group International worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARGO. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the third quarter worth $9,682,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Argo Group International by 200.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 293,991 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Argo Group International in the third quarter worth $3,523,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International in the second quarter worth $6,637,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 112.7% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 306,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 162,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.99. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $45.26.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.90 million. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

