Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 27.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,679 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after acquiring an additional 275,864 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Lam Research by 3.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,336,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 6.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 66,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $515.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $498.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.12. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $574.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

