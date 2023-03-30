CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Reduced by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 56,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 16,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.
CME Group Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ CME opened at $187.05 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $247.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.94.
CME Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.54%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.
CME Group Profile
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
