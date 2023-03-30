Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $29.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 108,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
