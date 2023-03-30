Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $515.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 138.24% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. The business had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,032 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 360.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,132,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 886,075 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 7.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,106,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,687,000 after purchasing an additional 431,412 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1,890.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 351,205 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,248,000 after purchasing an additional 345,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

