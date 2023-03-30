Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $44.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Comcast by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,176 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,589 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $36.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15. The company has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

