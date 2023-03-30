Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,431 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 26,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.95 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $155.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.