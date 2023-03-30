Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,687 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,596,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,132,332,000 after purchasing an additional 578,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

CMCSA opened at $36.95 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

