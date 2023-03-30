Comparing ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV) & Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP)

ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV – Get Rating) and Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

ATC Venture Group has a beta of 3.39, indicating that its share price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ATC Venture Group and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A Worksport -13,687.23% -42.04% -35.69%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Worksport $300,000.00 79.65 -$7.90 million ($0.81) -1.72

This table compares ATC Venture Group and Worksport’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ATC Venture Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Worksport.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of ATC Venture Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Worksport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ATC Venture Group and Worksport, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATC Venture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00

Worksport has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.83%.

Summary

ATC Venture Group beats Worksport on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATC Venture Group

ATC Venture Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and non-Parasitic, hydrogen-based green energy solutions. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

