Comparing BRC (BRCC) and Its Competitors

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) is one of 31 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BRC to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BRC and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC -27.51% 473.27% 85.68% BRC Competitors -1,034.27% -163.62% -11.14%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

BRC has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC’s rivals have a beta of 0.50, suggesting that their average stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BRC and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 4 2 0 2.33 BRC Competitors 177 1201 1524 30 2.48

BRC presently has a consensus target price of $10.08, suggesting a potential upside of 102.07%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 96.39%. Given BRC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BRC is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BRC and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $301.31 million -$82.91 million -2.85 BRC Competitors $14.03 billion $1.73 billion 113.89

BRC’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BRC. BRC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BRC rivals beat BRC on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

