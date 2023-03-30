Comparing Volcon (VLCN) & Its Rivals

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Volcon to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Volcon and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $4.55 million -$34.24 million -0.99 Volcon Competitors $46.73 billion $2.45 billion 10.15

Volcon’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Volcon. Volcon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Volcon Competitors 845 2222 3049 137 2.40

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Volcon and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Volcon currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 319.58%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 33.73%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Volcon is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.1% of Volcon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -752.75% -403.75% -153.82% Volcon Competitors -4,075.29% -25.07% -11.96%

Volatility and Risk

Volcon has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volcon’s peers have a beta of 1.50, meaning that their average stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Volcon peers beat Volcon on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Volcon Company Profile

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

