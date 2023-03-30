Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives $5.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.
Several analysts recently issued reports on COMP shares. UBS Group started coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Compass Stock Up 5.2 %
COMP opened at $3.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. Compass has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $8.35.
About Compass
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
