Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives $5.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COMP shares. UBS Group started coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

COMP opened at $3.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. Compass has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

About Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 80.35% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. Compass’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

