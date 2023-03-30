Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Concentrix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Concentrix Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $121.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.80. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $199.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.23). Concentrix had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,021.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 40.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 57.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

