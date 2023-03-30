Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.61%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $149,922.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $149,922.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 15,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at $192,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,690,484 shares of company stock valued at $44,033,743 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,837,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,334,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 5,283.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,648 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

