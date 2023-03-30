Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Short Interest Up 161.5% in March

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 161.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Contango Ore Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of CTGO stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $197.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.44. Contango Ore has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98.
Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.19). Research analysts forecast that Contango Ore will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Contango Ore Company Profile
Contango ORE, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, associated minerals, and rare earth elements. It includes geological surveying, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying, geochemical evaluation for rare earth elements, and electromagnetic exploration in order to determine the existence and location of rare earth elements.
