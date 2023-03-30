Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Short Interest Up 161.5% in March

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 161.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Contango Ore Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CTGO stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $197.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.44. Contango Ore has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.19). Research analysts forecast that Contango Ore will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contango Ore

Contango Ore Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Contango Ore by 5,168.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Contango Ore in the third quarter valued at about $647,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Contango Ore in the third quarter valued at about $879,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Contango Ore by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Contango Ore by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 363,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Contango ORE, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, associated minerals, and rare earth elements. It includes geological surveying, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying, geochemical evaluation for rare earth elements, and electromagnetic exploration in order to determine the existence and location of rare earth elements.

Featured Stories

