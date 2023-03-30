Contrasting Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) & Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON)

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Castle Biosciences and Aclarion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castle Biosciences -48.99% -15.45% -13.92% Aclarion -12,583.55% N/A -206.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Castle Biosciences and Aclarion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castle Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.63%. Aclarion has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 310.96%. Given Aclarion’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aclarion is more favorable than Castle Biosciences.

This table compares Castle Biosciences and Aclarion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castle Biosciences $137.04 million 4.35 -$67.14 million ($2.58) -8.70 Aclarion $60,000.00 95.63 -$7.61 million N/A N/A

Aclarion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Castle Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Aclarion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma. It also markets DecisionDx-UM, Decision Dx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisonDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, DecsionDx-UMSeq, and DecisonDX-PRAME. The company was founded by Derek J. Maetzold in September 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, TX.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in San Mateo, California.

