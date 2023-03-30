Contrasting CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Rating) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CCUR and Runway Growth Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A Runway Growth Finance 0 0 4 0 3.00

Runway Growth Finance has a consensus target price of $14.30, suggesting a potential upside of 19.97%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than CCUR.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A Runway Growth Finance 29.71% 10.28% 6.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CCUR and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CCUR and Runway Growth Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A Runway Growth Finance $108.55 million 4.45 $32.25 million $0.80 14.90

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Risk & Volatility

CCUR has a beta of 436.26, suggesting that its stock price is 43,526% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.5% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats CCUR on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

