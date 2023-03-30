Contrasting MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Perion Network has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroAlgo has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Perion Network and MicroAlgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network 15.50% 20.08% 13.93% MicroAlgo N/A -2.37% 0.14%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network 0 0 3 0 3.00 MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Perion Network and MicroAlgo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Perion Network presently has a consensus target price of $39.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.90%. Given Perion Network’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perion Network is more favorable than MicroAlgo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perion Network and MicroAlgo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network $640.26 million 2.78 $99.22 million $2.06 18.74 MicroAlgo N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than MicroAlgo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Perion Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of MicroAlgo shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Perion Network shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perion Network beats MicroAlgo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring. The company was founded by Ofer Adler and Yaron Adler in November 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

