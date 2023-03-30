Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPPMF. Desjardins initiated coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $327.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.05.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.87%.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.