Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) PT Raised to C$2.20

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $327.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.14.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.87%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

