Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Lowered to C$2.75

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.46.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

CMMC stock opened at C$2.06 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.23 and a 1 year high of C$3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$440.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.87.

Insider Activity at Copper Mountain Mining

About Copper Mountain Mining

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.35, for a total value of C$234,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,966,545 shares in the company, valued at C$63,266,211.22. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

