Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Core & Main Trading Up 2.0 %
CNM stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. Core & Main has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $26.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 68.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 54,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter worth $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.
About Core & Main
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core & Main (CNM)
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.