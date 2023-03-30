Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Core & Main Trading Up 2.0 %

CNM stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. Core & Main has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $26.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $147,837.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at $121,895.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $147,837.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,895.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $749,520.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,969.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,903. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 68.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 54,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter worth $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.