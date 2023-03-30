CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Up 29.8% in March

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the February 28th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 48,725 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CPS Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

